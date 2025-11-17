Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for stronger parliamentary dialogue with Estonia

The recent accomplishments of Estonia in building a truly innovative and prosperous state are quite impressive and highly significant. Estonia is a leader and a very successful country in digital governance, serving as an excellent and outstanding example of creating a digital state, a digital government, a digital society, as well as openness, transparency, efficiency, and overall citizen engagement, the Kazakh leader said during talks with the Estonian President at Akorda.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted Estonia’s commitment to the rule of law, the development of education, and sustainable development.

Your dynamically developing nation has a strong voice on the European stage and is committed to advancing peace, innovation, and, overall, the collective progress of humanity. Kazakhstan and Estonia have established a strong partnership across all areas of activity, and from my point of view, the development is indeed quite positive. We look forward to an open and productive political dialogue and expect close contacts between our parliamentary groups, which will play an important role in strengthening mutual understanding. We also value Estonia’s consistent support for Kazakhstan’s reform agenda, added Tokayev.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan regards Estonia as one of the key strategic partners during narrow-format talks with visiting Estonian President Alar Karis.