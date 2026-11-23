Speaking during a government hour at the Qurultay, Nagaspayev said manufacturing output in Kazakhstan had increased by 14.5% over the past three years, while investment in the sector had doubled to reach 3 trillion tenge.

Since 2024, manufacturing has consistently accounted for a larger share of Kazakhstan’s GDP than the mining industry for three consecutive years, he noted.

"Production in the manufacturing sector grew by 9.3% in the first 10 months of this year, marking its strongest performance in 25 years," Nagaspayev added.

Metallurgy accounts for approximately 40% of the country's total manufacturing output and employs around 109,000 people. One of the sector’s key priorities is to increase the depth of domestic processing of raw materials and expand the production of finished goods.

To support these efforts, Kazakhstan introduced a mechanism in 2021 under its Law on Industrial Policy requiring major metallurgical companies to supply domestic processors with raw materials on preferential terms before exporting their products.

The mechanism covers several metals, including copper, aluminum and zinc. Domestic processors can purchase raw materials at prices up to 5% below market rates.

According to Nagaspayev, 30 agreements have been signed between raw material producers and processors under the mechanism, along with 15 commercial contracts for the supply of copper wire rod.

The initiative has already contributed to the launch of several manufacturing facilities across the country. These include radiator production in Almaty, profile manufacturing in Shymkent, modern battery production in Zhetysu region and a metal galvanizing facility in Saran.

By the end of 2029, we plan to double the processing volumes of copper, aluminum and zinc, while increasing lead processing by 14%, the minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s industrial output rose 9.3% as 200 new projects were set to launch.