Kazakhstan, Afghanistan debate cooperation issues

The parties discussed current areas of cooperation, including the development of railway transport, agriculture, digital infrastructure, mineral extraction, as well as the expansion of mutual trade.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that trade and economic cooperation between the two countries has significant potential. Kazakhstan has the capacity to increase exports of chemical industry products, agricultural goods, fuels and lubricants, and mineral fertilizers.

In this regard, both sides confirmed their mutual commitment to increasing bilateral trade turnover to 3 billion US dollars in accordance with the signed roadmap for the development of trade and economic cooperation.

Special attention was given to infrastructure projects. Minister Nurtleu noted the interest of Kazakh companies in participating in major projects on the Afghan territory. In particular, the construction of the Turgundi-Herat railway, which could ensure cargo transport toward Pakistani ports, is under consideration. In this context, the parties welcomed the signing of the relevant memorandum between the sectoral agencies of the two countries.

The importance of Kazakhstan’s contribution to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan was also emphasized, as the country continues to supply the Afghan people with food, essential goods, and medicines, thus contributing to the preservation of stability and resilience in the country.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue a substantive dialogue on the implementation of joint projects in priority sectors and to ensure effective coordination at the level of the respective government agencies.

