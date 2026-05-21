UN endorses Kyrgyzstan’s resolution on peaceful resolution of border disputes

It was co-sponsored by more than 40 states.

The resolution showcases Central Asia’s historic achievement in settling sensitive border issues through dialogue, negotiation, and other peaceful means in line with the UN Charter and international law.

It promotes a universal principle: border disputes should be resolved with peace, rule of law, and dialogue.

Photo credit: Kabar

Central Asia’s success is presented as a model of good neighborly relations, contributing to international peace and security.

The adoption marks global recognition of Kyrgyzstan and its neighbors’ ability to resolve decades-old disputes without conflict.

The world community welcomed the region’s commitment to mutual trust and stability.