Kazakhstan advises its citizens to temporarily refrain from traveling to Iran

Due to the continuing tensions around the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan recommends that citizens of Kazakhstan temporarily refrain from visiting Iran until the situation stabilizes. Kazakhstani citizens who are currently in Iran are advised to leave the country, as well as to observe enhanced security measures, exercise vigilance and caution, monitor the news, and strictly follow the recommendations of local authorities, reads the statement.

In addition, Kazakhstani citizens were urged to carefully consider planning trips to Middle Eastern countries, taking into account the current situation and the possibility of its sudden escalation

The Ministry noted that Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in Iran are operating as usual.

For additional and up-to-date information, communication lines have been opened for citizens of Kazakhstan staying in Iran and for their relatives in Kazakhstan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

+7 (7172) 72 01 11 (duty diplomat, on weekdays from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m., on weekends - 24 hours);

+7 7172 72 05 00 (Consular Service Department).

Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Iran (Tehran):

+98 21 2256 5933 (Embassy duty officer);

+98 936 208 4672 (mobile phone, WhatsApp);

Address: 83 Hedayat Street, Darrous, Tehran;

Email: tehran@mfa.kz, kaztehran211@gmail.com

Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Gorgan:

+98 912 298 0350 (mobile phone);

+98 173 252 0443 (office phone);

+7 701 771 34 01 (WhatsApp);

Address: Edalat 97, Mina Alley, Gorgan;

Email: gorgan@mfa.kz

Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bandar Abbas:

+98 930 298 57 03 (mobile phone, WhatsApp);

Address: 1st Valfajr 7, Fajr Street, Bandar Abbas;

Email: kzvisabnd@gmail.com

