Kazakh Foreign Ministry issues warnings amid unrest in Mexico

According to the Foreign Ministry, as of now 35 Kazakh citizens are registered with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico.

The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and keeps in touch with compatriots.

Nationals of Kazakhstan are advised to remain calm, stay vigilant, and remain in safe locations.

As written before, on Sunday, violent clashes broke out in western Mexico following a military operation that killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Authorities have set up roadblocks nationwide, airlines have temporarily suspended flights to local airports, and residents are urged to stay home until stability is restored.