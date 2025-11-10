Kazakhstan advances to Islamic Solidarity Games semis

Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerassimenko, Alan Kurmangaliyev, and Aidos Kenzhigulov defeated Team Qatar with a score of 8–1 in the quarterfinals.

In the doubles, Alan Kurmangaliyev and Aidos Kenzhigulov overcame Mohammed Abdulwahab and Abdullah Abdulwahab with a score of 2:1.

In the singles, Kirill Gerassimenko secured a confident 3:0 victory over Ahmed Saadawi, while Alan Kurmangaliyev defeated Mohammed Abdulwahab 3:0.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev has secured the bronze medal at the WTT China Smash 2025.