Kazakhstan advances to Islamic Solidarity Games semis
09:54, 10 November 2025
Kazakhstan’s men’s table tennis team reached the semifinals of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerassimenko, Alan Kurmangaliyev, and Aidos Kenzhigulov defeated Team Qatar with a score of 8–1 in the quarterfinals.
In the doubles, Alan Kurmangaliyev and Aidos Kenzhigulov overcame Mohammed Abdulwahab and Abdullah Abdulwahab with a score of 2:1.
In the singles, Kirill Gerassimenko secured a confident 3:0 victory over Ahmed Saadawi, while Alan Kurmangaliyev defeated Mohammed Abdulwahab 3:0.
