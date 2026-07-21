Kazakhstan advances military training with drone focus

Olzhabayev noted that military education is consistently integrating advanced digital solutions, simulation technologies, artificial intelligence elements, and secure IT infrastructure into the training process.

"A special focus of the practical training is on unmanned aerial systems. Cadets are mastering reconnaissance, fire correction, surveillance, and situational assessment using UAVs, as well as countermeasures against enemy drones. They are also developing skills in integrating drone systems into unit command and control, reflecting the modern battlefield, where speed and precision are decisive," the speaker said.

The official also said interagency exercises involving various branches of the military are held regularly. Troops practice coordination between aviation, artillery, air defense, communications, and electronic warfare units.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defense is working on the development of a unified command system for UAVs and boosting their resilience against electronic warfare.

As reported in June 2026, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted the Defense Ministry with strengthening combat readiness, improving training systems, and ensuring the army’s digital transformation.