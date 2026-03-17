EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan adopts new Constitution

    09:47, 17 March 2026

    Chairman of the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov announced the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan adopts new Constitution
    Photo credit: Central Election Commission

    Taking the floor at a briefing, Abdirov said that under constitutional law, a national referendum is considered valid if more than half of the citizens eligible to vote cast their ballots in at least two-thirds of the regions, cities of national significance, and the capital of Kazakhstan.

    He emphasized that in every region, the majority of citizens supported this decision. Thus, the legal requirement that more than half of voters in at least two-thirds of the 20 regions of Kazakhstan voted in favor of this decision has been met. Accordingly, the new Constitution is recognized as adopted, Abdirov stated.

    Earlier, the final results of the referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan were announced.

    Referendum Political Reform Constitutional reform Politics Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All