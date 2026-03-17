Kazakhstan adopts new Constitution

Taking the floor at a briefing, Abdirov said that under constitutional law, a national referendum is considered valid if more than half of the citizens eligible to vote cast their ballots in at least two-thirds of the regions, cities of national significance, and the capital of Kazakhstan.

He emphasized that in every region, the majority of citizens supported this decision. Thus, the legal requirement that more than half of voters in at least two-thirds of the 20 regions of Kazakhstan voted in favor of this decision has been met. Accordingly, the new Constitution is recognized as adopted, Abdirov stated.

Earlier, the final results of the referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan were announced.