Kazakhstan adopts national standards in AI

According to the press service, ISO/IEC 5339 operates general principles for all types of AI apps - from conversation systems like ChatGPT to industrial and medical solutions.

Another standard specifies the need to protect user privacy, ensuring data security in system training and operation, preventing unauthorized access, as well as accidental personal information disclose by AI.

The Ministry said that the new standards will become the basis for the certification of organizations working with artificial intelligence, allowing Kazakhstani companies to confirm compliance with international requirements and increase trust among partners and consumers both domestically and in external markets.

In addition, work is underway to establish a test and reference center for artificial intelligence, which will include an AI Standards Hub - a laboratory and a certification and testing center. The center will serve as a platform for collaboration with ISO, ITU, OECD, and other international organizations, shaping the future of responsible AI use, reads the statement.

Adoption of the national standards in AIis a key step for implementing the Concept for the Development of Artificial Intelligence for 2024/29, approved by the country’s government.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is to roll out an AI-based system to monitor public spaces.