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    Kazakhstan adds another medal in sport climbing at Asian Beach Games 2026

    22:09, 29 April 2026

    Kazakhstani climbers Rishat and Rashid Khaibullin secured a bronze medal, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan adds another medal in sport climbing at Asian Beach Games 2026
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The battle for bronze in the men's relay at the Sanya Asian Beach Games saw the Kazakh duo of Rishat Khaibullin and Rashid Khaibullin square off against athletes from Thailand.

    The Khaibullin brothers finished with a time of 11.98 seconds, earning them third place. During the competition, they defeated teams from Iran and Indonesia. In the semifinals, however, Rishat and Rashid were beaten by the Indonesian team.

    Kazakhstan’s Damir Toktarov and Amir Maimuratov, as well as Tamara Ulzhabayeva and Anna Balarshina, were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s men’s water polo team won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China. 

    Sport China Events National Olympic Committee
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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