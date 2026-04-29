Kazakh water polo players win bronze at Asian Beach Games 2026

In a decisive match, our national men’s polo team faced South Korea, finishing the Asian Beach Games in third place with a 3-0 win (4-2, 2-1, 3-2).

To note, the water polo competition in Sanya was held in a round-robin format (each team played every other team). Kazakhstan secured three wins in five matches, while the other two matches ended in defeat.

Temirlan Balfanbayev, Sultan Shonzhigitov, Murat Shakenov, Eduard Tsoy, Ruslan Akhmetov, Alexandr Yeremin, and Aldiyar Akimbay represented Kazakhstan’s men’s water polo team at the Asian Beach Games.

Kazakhstan’s national team has won seven medals so far: jiu-jitsu athlete Nurzhan Batyrbekov claimed gold; Kazakhstan’s women’s water polo team secured silver; Batyr Tenizbay, Seiilkhan Bolatbek, and Alinur Kuatuly won bronze in jiu-jitsu; and Rishat Khaibullin earned bronze in sport climbing.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan finished the Asian Canoe Championships in Hefei, China, with 16 medals.