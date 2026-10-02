Kazakhstan adds another bronze to its tally at Asian Games
12:08, 2 October 2026
Kazakh jiu-jitsu practitioner Seilkhan Bolatbek won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the NOC press service.
In the men’s 77 kg bronze-medal bout, he beat another Kazakh fighter Adlan Madayev 2:0.
Earlier, Kazakhstan secured its first boxing gold at the Asian Games 2026.
The Summer Asian Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026.