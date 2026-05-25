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    Kazakhstan adds 6 more medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships

    05:14, 25 May 2026

    The Asian U20 Wrestling Championships continue in Da Nang, Vietnam, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan adds 6 more medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The second day of competition brought six more medals for Kazakhstan as the Greco-Roman events concluded and women’s contests began.

    Shugyla Omirbek claimed the gold medal in the up to 55 kg weight category.

    Silver medals went to Alina Yertostik (-76 kg) and Yerassyl Zhenis (-87 kg).

    Bronze medals were won by Laura Ganikyzy (-50 kg), Viktoriia Khusainova (-59 kg), and Dias Nurakov (-63 kg).

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh wrestlers have claimed two gold medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Vietnam
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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