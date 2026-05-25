Kazakhstan adds 6 more medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships
05:14, 25 May 2026
The Asian U20 Wrestling Championships continue in Da Nang, Vietnam, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The second day of competition brought six more medals for Kazakhstan as the Greco-Roman events concluded and women’s contests began.
Shugyla Omirbek claimed the gold medal in the up to 55 kg weight category.
Silver medals went to Alina Yertostik (-76 kg) and Yerassyl Zhenis (-87 kg).
Bronze medals were won by Laura Ganikyzy (-50 kg), Viktoriia Khusainova (-59 kg), and Dias Nurakov (-63 kg).
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh wrestlers have claimed two gold medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships.