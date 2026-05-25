Kazakhstan adds 6 more medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships

The second day of competition brought six more medals for Kazakhstan as the Greco-Roman events concluded and women’s contests began.

Shugyla Omirbek claimed the gold medal in the up to 55 kg weight category.

Silver medals went to Alina Yertostik (-76 kg) and Yerassyl Zhenis (-87 kg).

Bronze medals were won by Laura Ganikyzy (-50 kg), Viktoriia Khusainova (-59 kg), and Dias Nurakov (-63 kg).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh wrestlers have claimed two gold medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships.