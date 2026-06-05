Kazakhstan adds 3 more medals at Mongolia ranking tournament

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Yerkebulan Ardakov (63 kg) claimed bronze after defeating South Korea’s Hyunwoong Choi, while Olzhas Syrlybay (130 kg) secured third place with a victory over India’s Joginder Rathee.

In the women’s competition, Nilufar Raimova (57 kg) also earned bronze, defeating Singapore’s Danielle Sue Ching Lim.

Maral Tangirbergenova (50 kg) was unable to win her bronze-medal match.

Meanwhile, Zhamila Bakbergenova (72 kg) withdrew from the tournament due to an injury. The Kazakh wrestler had been scheduled to compete for bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Greco-Roman wrestler Nurassyl Amanaly (97 kg) had claimed silver at the tournament.