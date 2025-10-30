Kazakhstan adds 3 more bronze to the tally at Asian Youth Games
12:05, 30 October 2025
Kazakhstan's wrestling team earned three more bronze medals at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Yeraly Askerbek took third place in the 65 kg weight class after defeating Wu Changxin of China, while freestyle wrestler Ibrahim Yskakbek also claimed bronze in the 55 kg category with a victory over Iran’s Yasin Zarezadeh.
In the women’s 69 kg category, Nuraiym Saiakhmet claimed bronze after defeating Aiana Asamalikova of Kyrgyzstan.
As reported earlier, weightlifter Nurzhan Zhumabay has bagged gold and silver in Manama.