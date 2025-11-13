Kazakhstan adds 2 silver medals to its tally at Islamic Solidarity Games

Adilbek Mussin earned a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly, finishing in 52.73 seconds. He was narrowly beaten by Eldor Usmonov of Uzbekistan, who touched the wall at 52.59 seconds, while Jesse Ssengonzi of Uganda took bronze in 53.45 seconds.

Another Kazakhstani swimmer Maksim Skazobtsov finished fourth with 53.57.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Kazakhstan's men’s team also won silver in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay. The team, comprising Adilbek Mussin, Galymzhan Balabek, Aibat Myrzamuratov, Gleb Kovalenya, and Daniil Cherepanov, finished second behind Türkiye, with Uzbekistan taking third place.

