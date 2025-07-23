Kazakh female taekwondo team hauls bronze at 2025 Summer Universiade
19:57, 23 July 2025
Kazakhstan’s Aisha Adilbekkyzy, Nurai Khussainova and Mariya Sevostyanova took bronze in the team competition at the XXXII World Summer University Games ongoing in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
In the semifinal event, the Kazakh female team lost to South Korea.
So far, Team Kazakhstan has won one gold and seven bronze medals in this year's edition of the FISU World Summer University Games.
Earlier, Samirkhon Ababakirov claimed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the event.