    Kazakh female taekwondo team hauls bronze at 2025 Summer Universiade

    19:57, 23 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Aisha Adilbekkyzy, Nurai Khussainova and Mariya Sevostyanova took bronze in the team competition at the XXXII World Summer University Games ongoing in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

    In the semifinal event, the Kazakh female team lost to South Korea.

    So far, Team Kazakhstan has won one gold and seven bronze medals in this year's edition of the FISU World Summer University Games.

    Earlier, Samirkhon Ababakirov claimed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the event. 

    2025 FISU World Summer University Games Sport Taekwondo Society Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
