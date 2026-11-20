Covering 680 hectares, the new reservoir will have a storage capacity of 68 million cubic meters. It is designed to collect water during spring floods and store it for agricultural irrigation throughout the growing season.

The project will also allow additional water to be supplied to the existing Bogen reservoir, helping manage water reserves according to seasonal agricultural needs and reducing the risk of irrigation shortages.

Once completed, the new reservoir will provide additional water to 9,700 hectares of farmland, giving local farmers a more reliable supply during planting and irrigation. It will also help reduce dependence on seasonal fluctuations in water availability and create better conditions for crop cultivation.

Improving water infrastructure is particularly important for the Turkistan region, where irrigated farmland covers a total of 573,000 hectares.

In 2026, the region's total cultivated area reached 911,400 hectares, with grain crops accounting for the largest share at 325,400 hectares. Fodder crops covered another 213,100 hectares, followed by cotton at 173,600 hectares, oilseeds at 98,300 hectares, vegetables and melons at 91,600 hectares, and potatoes at 8,600 hectares.

To improve water-use efficiency, the region is continuing to modernize irrigation canals and construct new reservoirs. These efforts aim to increase water storage capacity, minimize losses during water distribution, and expand the area of irrigated farmland.

The upgraded infrastructure is also expected to make more land available for agricultural production.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan continues to expand the use of water-saving technologies across the country. In line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions, the area of farmland equipped with modern irrigation systems is increasing by 150,000 hectares each year.

In 2026, the total area using these technologies reached 702,300 hectares, with plans to expand it to 1.3 million hectares by 2030.

Another key priority is gradually reducing the share of water-intensive crops in the country's agricultural production.

Combined with the modernization of irrigation systems and the construction of new reservoirs, these measures are expected to reduce pressure on water resources, minimize water losses, and make Kazakhstan's agricultural sector more resilient to seasonal water shortages.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had presented its experience in restoring ecosystems in the Aral Sea region at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.