EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan 15th in 2026 Olympic medal standings after men’s figure skating gold

    07:48, 14 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s national team has moved into 15th place in the  overall medal standings of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games after figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov had claimed a victory, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan 15th in 2026 Olympic medal standings after men’s figure skating gold
    Photo credit: Olympics.com

    Following the seventh day of competition, Kazakhstan ranked 15th, sharing the position with the United Kingdom. Slightly ahead, in 14th place, was Slovenia, while Canada occupied 16th place.

    It is worth noting that Mikhail Shaidorov won the Olympic competition in men’s singles figure skating. This gold medal is Kazakhstan’s first since the 1994 Winter Olympic Games.

    It also marks the first time in history that Kazakhstan has produced an Olympic champion in figure skating. Previously, Denis Ten had won the Olympic bronze in 2014.

    2026 Winter Olympics Sport Figure skating
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All