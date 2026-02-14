Kazakhstan 15th in 2026 Olympic medal standings after men’s figure skating gold

Following the seventh day of competition, Kazakhstan ranked 15th, sharing the position with the United Kingdom. Slightly ahead, in 14th place, was Slovenia, while Canada occupied 16th place.

It is worth noting that Mikhail Shaidorov won the Olympic competition in men’s singles figure skating. This gold medal is Kazakhstan’s first since the 1994 Winter Olympic Games.

It also marks the first time in history that Kazakhstan has produced an Olympic champion in figure skating. Previously, Denis Ten had won the Olympic bronze in 2014.