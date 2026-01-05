Kazakhmys appoints new Board Chairman

Born in 1984, Oskenali is a graduate of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, holding a degree in International Law, and an MBA from Woodbury University.

In various years, he held high-level executive positions at major international and national firms, including Kazakhmys, General Electric, and Alstom.

From March 2024, he served as the Procurement Director at Qarmet, where he was credited with optimizing supply chain processes and driving strategic development. As a member of the Management Board, he also played a key role in making strategic decisions on general management issues.

According to the company's press service, Ruslan Oskenali is known for his commitment to high efficiency standards, his respect for corporate values, and his dedication to developing human capital within the organization.

