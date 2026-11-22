Partnering with Slovenia’s Veronika Erjavec, the second-seeded duo defeated top seeds Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine and Anastasia Tikhonova in the final, winning 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 16 minutes.

Kulambayeva and Erjavec enjoyed a dominant path to the title. In the quarterfinals, they swept past Turkiye’s Ipek Oz and Greece’s Despina Papamichail 6-0, 6-2. They then advanced to the final with a hard-fought 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 10-4 victory over Australians Tenika McGiffin and Alexandra Osborne in the semifinals.

The tournament featured a prize fund of 115,000 US dollars. For winning the doubles event, Kulambayeva and Erjavec will share 6,000 US dollars in prize money and earn 125 WTA ranking points each.

The title is expected to lift Kulambayeva to a career-high No. 78 in the WTA doubles rankings when the updated standings are released on Monday. She is currently ranked No. 378 in singles.

Earlier this month, the Kazakh player also claimed the WTA 125 doubles title in Colombia, securing her eighth title of the season and further cementing her status as one of Kazakhstan’s leading doubles specialists.

To note, Kazakh Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova earned the silver medal at the WTT Youth Contender international table tennis tournament in Lignano, Italy.