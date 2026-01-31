EN
    Kazakh Zangar Nurlanuly falls Short of Australian Open 2026 Junior final

    17:45, 31 January 2026

    17-year-old Kazakh tennis player Zangar Nurlanuly lost to American Keaton Hans in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2026 Junior Tournament with a score of 6–3, 6–2, Qazinform News Agency reports citing sportplustv.kz.

    Photo credit: ktf.kz

    Despite the loss, Nurlanuly made history as the first Kazakh player ever to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open junior event.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić, lost in the doubles final.

    In the women’s singles final, Kazakhstan’s top player Elena Rybakina triumphed over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, securing the Australian Open 2026 title and rising to World No. 3.

