Kazakhstan claims 2 silver medals at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships

Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestlers opened the country's campaign at the championships by winning two silver medals and one bronze.

Bakdaulet Tursynbek claimed silver in the 77 kg category after falling to Uzbekistan's Ogabek Askaraliev in the final.

Alikhan Tagayev claimed silver in the 87 kg category after falling to Kyrgyzstan's Muslim Mamyrov in the gold-medal bout.

Meanwhile, in the 55 kg category, Amirmukhammed Kabulov secured bronze after beating Kyrgyzstan's Kurmanbek Alimzhanov in the third-place bout.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's top-ranked tennis players, Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik, had advanced to the second round of Wimbledon 2026 after winning their opening-round matches.