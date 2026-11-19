Daniyar Kanagatbek claimed gold in the 72 kg weight category, while Yerkebulan Anapiya secured the top spot in the 82 kg division.

The international tournament is scheduled to continue through November 22.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Lieutenant Colonel Khursanbek Makhmudov of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces had won a bronze medal at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.