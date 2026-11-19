Makhmudov began practicing martial arts at the age of 13, starting with judo before moving on to Kazakh kuresi (traditional Kazakh wrestling) and sambo, where he achieved considerable success.

In April 2026, he turned his attention to grappling and jiu-jitsu, inspired by his 14-year-old son, Mansur, whom he had initially enrolled in grappling classes.

Mansur has already claimed two national titles, along with a bronze medal at the Asian Championships and a silver medal at the World Championships in grappling and jiu-jitsu.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense

Inspired by his son's success, Makhmudov decided to take up the sport himself. In just six months, he competed in five jiu-jitsu tournaments, securing gold medals at two qualifying events and the Almaty International Jiu Jitsu Cup in memory of D. Kunayev, as well as silver at an international tournament in Astana. He added another achievement to his record with a bronze medal at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Ministry of Defense, sports have always played an important role in Makhmudov's family. He and his wife, Gulnoza, have five children. Their daughters enjoy swimming and dancing, while their sons are also passionate about sports and hope to follow in their father's footsteps.

The family's passion for sports dates back to Khursanbek's childhood, when his father, Khasan Makhmudov, a distinguished coach with a background in boxing and wrestling, introduced him to martial arts and instilled the discipline and determination that continue to guide him today.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense

"I dedicate every achievement to my family, especially my father, Khasan Makhmudov, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan. He introduced me to sports and helped shape the character that continues to drive me forward. It is a great honor to represent the Armed Forces and my home country, Kazakhstan, on the international stage," Makhmudov said.

Makhmudov's sporting achievements are all the more impressive given that he balances intensive training and international competitions with his military service.

Having served in Kazakhstan's Armed Forces since 2007, he currently heads the logistics department of the Main Directorate of Military Police. Despite the demands of his position, he continues to train regularly and compete internationally, demonstrating remarkable discipline, dedication, and determination.

"Khursanbek Makhmudov's example demonstrates how perseverance and a commitment to excellence can lead to outstanding achievements and open new opportunities in both sports and professional life," the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan swept four medals at the Qatar Open Taekwondo Championship 2026.