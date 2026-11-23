Kazakh wrestlers capture two more golds in Thailand
21:17, 23 November 2026
Kazakhstan’s Marlen Tulesh and Arystan Temergali won gold medals at the 2026 Thailand Open international wrestling tournament in Si Racha, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
Both Greco-Roman wrestlers captured gold medals in the U17 division.
Marlen Tulesh won gold in the 71 kg division, while Arystan Temergali topped the podium at 110 kg.
Earlier, Yerkebulan Anapiya (82 kg) and Daniyar Kanagatbek (72 kg) claimed gold medals in the U20 category.