Kazakh wrestler Zhamila Bakbergenova claims gold in Albania

Competing in the 72 kg weight class, Bakbergenova produced a commanding performance in the final, defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Nurzad Nurtaeva 14–3 to claim the gold medal.

"En route to the final, Bakbergenova showcased strong form throughout the tournament. She began with a hard-fought 4–3 victory over Poland’s Wiktoria Choluj, then defeated 2023 world champion and 2024 European champion Buse Tosun of Türkiye 6–1. In the semifinals, the Kazakh wrestler dominated India’s Diksha Malik with a 10–0 win, ending the bout early," the sports department of Almaty city reported.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Laura Almaganbetova and Zeynep Bayanova have won gold medals at the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series tournament.