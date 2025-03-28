EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh wrestler Zeynep Bayanova pockets bronze at Asian Championships in Amman

    21:45, 28 March 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Zeynep Bayanova won a bronze medal at the Women's Wrestling Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    wrestling
    Photo credit: Sport Development Directorate

    Zeynep Bayanova of Kazakhstan settled for the women’s 53kg bronze after beating Otgontuya Chinbold of Mongolia 10-4 in the third-place bout.

    To add, Kazakhstan’s wrestler Zhamilya Bakbergenova is set to for the women’s 72kg gold, while Tynys Dubek for the 62kg bronze.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had named the new president of the Swimming Sports Federation. 

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Jordan Women
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All