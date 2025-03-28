Kazakh wrestler Zeynep Bayanova pockets bronze at Asian Championships in Amman

Zeynep Bayanova of Kazakhstan settled for the women’s 53kg bronze after beating Otgontuya Chinbold of Mongolia 10-4 in the third-place bout.

To add, Kazakhstan’s wrestler Zhamilya Bakbergenova is set to for the women’s 72kg gold, while Tynys Dubek for the 62kg bronze.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had named the new president of the Swimming Sports Federation.