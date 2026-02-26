EN
    Kazakh wrestler wins bronze at 2026 Ranking Series in Albania

    13:00, 26 February 2026

    Bolat Sakayev of Kazakhstan pocketed a bronze medal in the men’s 86 kg weight category at the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series in Tirana, Albania, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    In the semifinals, he lost to Georgios Kougioumtsidis of Greece.

    Bolat Sakayev defeated Alp Arslan Begenjov from Turkmenistan in the bronze medal bout adding another medal to the country’s tally.

    The 2026 Muhamet Malo Tournament is a wrestling event held in Tirana, Albania, between  February 26 and March 2.

    Earlier, Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocketed 6 medals in Croatia.

    Wrestling Kazakhstan Sport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
