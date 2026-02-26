Kazakh wrestler wins bronze at 2026 Ranking Series in Albania

In the semifinals, he lost to Georgios Kougioumtsidis of Greece.

Bolat Sakayev defeated Alp Arslan Begenjov from Turkmenistan in the bronze medal bout adding another medal to the country’s tally.

The 2026 Muhamet Malo Tournament is a wrestling event held in Tirana, Albania, between February 26 and March 2.

Earlier, Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocketed 6 medals in Croatia.