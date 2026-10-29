Kazakh wrestler Ossimzhan Dastanbek reaches World Championships round of 16

Competing in the men's 65 kg weight category, Dastanbek faced Ukraine's Andrii Dzhelep in a qualification bout for a place in the round of 16.

The Kazakh wrestler secured a 3-1 victory over his Ukrainian opponent to advance to the next round.

Dastanbek will now continue his campaign for a medal at the World Championships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova had won bronze in the women's 50 kg wrestling event at the World Championships in Astana.