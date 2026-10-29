Kazakh wrestler Ossimzhan Dastanbek reaches World Championships round of 16
20:28, 29 October 2026
Kazakh freestyle wrestler Ossimzhan Dastanbek has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the men's 65 kg weight category, Dastanbek faced Ukraine's Andrii Dzhelep in a qualification bout for a place in the round of 16.
The Kazakh wrestler secured a 3-1 victory over his Ukrainian opponent to advance to the next round.
Dastanbek will now continue his campaign for a medal at the World Championships.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova had won bronze in the women's 50 kg wrestling event at the World Championships in Astana.