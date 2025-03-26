РУ
Kazakh wrestler Omar Satayev reaches Asian Championships final in Amman

16:58, 26 March 2025

Kazakhstan’s Omar Satayev will vie for gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler defeated Taizo Yoshida of Japan in the 82kg semifinal, securing an early win.

It is worth noting that earlier in the tournament, Bakytzhan Kabdyl (60 kg), Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet (67 kg), Adilkhan Satayev (72 kg), and Ilyas Guchigov (97 kg) all suffered respective defeats.

If their opponents make it to the final, the Kazakh wrestlers will still have a chance to fight for bronze medals in the repechage round.

As reported earlier, the Kazakh wrestler has grabbed a silver medal at the Asian Championships.

