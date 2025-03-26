РУ
Kazakh wrestler grabs silver at Asian Championships in Amman

07:39, 26 March 2025

Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov was upset in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Photo credit: the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler was stunned by Fardin Hedayati of Iran with a score of 0-7 in the men's 130kg final to take home the silver medal.

By the end of Day 1, Kazakhstan had earned three medals: Alimkhan Syzdykov secured silver, while Magomed Ibrahimov (77 kg) and Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) both claimed bronze.

As reported earlier, Kazakh wrestlers claimed eight medals at the Muhamet Malo 2025 Ranking Series in Albania.

