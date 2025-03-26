Kazakh wrestler grabs silver at Asian Championships in Amman

The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler was stunned by Fardin Hedayati of Iran with a score of 0-7 in the men's 130kg final to take home the silver medal.

By the end of Day 1, Kazakhstan had earned three medals: Alimkhan Syzdykov secured silver, while Magomed Ibrahimov (77 kg) and Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) both claimed bronze.

As reported earlier, Kazakh wrestlers claimed eight medals at the Muhamet Malo 2025 Ranking Series in Albania.