Kazakh woman injured in road accident evacuated from Osh to homeland

According to the Consulate General of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic, on August 27, 2025, citizen of Kazakhstan, A.Nurtazina, seriously injured in a road accident, was hospitalized into the Osh Clinical Hospital.

Photo credit: The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan

“At the request of the victim's relatives, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Osh promptly assisted in arranging her transportation to her homeland. In close cooperation with the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and with the support of local health authorities, an air ambulance was dispatched to Osh on September 5. On the same day, the woman was safely transported to Kazakhstan for further treatment,” a statement from the Consulate General reads.

Photo credit: The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan

Earlier it was reported that four people were killed and three got injuries in head-on collision in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region.