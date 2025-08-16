EN
    Four killed, three injured in head-on collision in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region

    10:39, 16 August 2025

    Four people were killed and another three were injured in a head-on collision on August 15 at 02:00 p.m. in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: KazAvtoJol

    According to preliminary information, a Toyota Alphard minivan and a Volvo truck collided on the 925th km of the Russian border-Aktobe-Kyzylorda-Shymkent-Taraz-Almaty-Khorgos-border of China highway near the village of Belkopa in Aiteke bi district, KazAvtoJol NC said in a statement.

    Photo credit: KazAvtoJol

    Four people were also killed in a road accident on Aktobe–Atyrau highway.

    Road accidents Kazakhstan Aktobe region Accidents roads
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
