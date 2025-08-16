Four killed, three injured in head-on collision in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region

According to preliminary information, a Toyota Alphard minivan and a Volvo truck collided on the 925th km of the Russian border-Aktobe-Kyzylorda-Shymkent-Taraz-Almaty-Khorgos-border of China highway near the village of Belkopa in Aiteke bi district, KazAvtoJol NC said in a statement.

Photo credit: KazAvtoJol

Four people were also killed in a road accident on Aktobe–Atyrau highway.