Four killed, three injured in head-on collision in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region
10:39, 16 August 2025
Four people were killed and another three were injured in a head-on collision on August 15 at 02:00 p.m. in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary information, a Toyota Alphard minivan and a Volvo truck collided on the 925th km of the Russian border-Aktobe-Kyzylorda-Shymkent-Taraz-Almaty-Khorgos-border of China highway near the village of Belkopa in Aiteke bi district, KazAvtoJol NC said in a statement.
Four people were also killed in a road accident on Aktobe–Atyrau highway.