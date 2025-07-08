Kazakh weightlifters grab 3 medals at Asian Championships, break records

Nurzhan Zhumabai won gold in the men’s U17 79 kg finals lifting 315kg in total. It is noteworthy, he broke the Asian youth clean and jerk record with a lift of 175kg. He lifted 140kg in jerk.

Yedyge Yemberdy also set the U20 continental record with a total lift of 194 kg in the men’s 79 kg clean and jerk finals. He took home gold with a total lift of 347kg.

Akzhol Kurmanbek pocketed silver in the men’s U20 79 kg division lifting 343kg in total.

Notably, Xeniya Prozorova earned medals at the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025 on Sunday.