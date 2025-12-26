Kazakh weightlifters claim 4 gold medals at international tournament in Kyrgyzstan

The winners of the tournament are Akmolda Sairamkez (65 kg), Ayanat Zhumagali (77 kg), Saniya Ormanbayeva (86 kg), and Akerke Baymanap (+ 86 kg).

Marta Davletiyarova (77 kg) finished second and took silver medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Akzhol Kurmanbek won the Kazakhstan Adult Weightlifting Championships, setting a new national record. Competing in the 79 kg division, eighteen-year-old weightlifter Akzhol Kurmanbek from the Zhetysu region set a national record with a combined total of 352 kg: 152 kg in the snatch and 200 kg in the clean and jerk.