Kazakh weightlifters claim 4 gold medals at international tournament in Kyrgyzstan
14:21, 26 December 2025
Team Kazakhstan has claimed five medals at the International Weightlifting Championships in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
The winners of the tournament are Akmolda Sairamkez (65 kg), Ayanat Zhumagali (77 kg), Saniya Ormanbayeva (86 kg), and Akerke Baymanap (+ 86 kg).
Marta Davletiyarova (77 kg) finished second and took silver medal.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Akzhol Kurmanbek won the Kazakhstan Adult Weightlifting Championships, setting a new national record. Competing in the 79 kg division, eighteen-year-old weightlifter Akzhol Kurmanbek from the Zhetysu region set a national record with a combined total of 352 kg: 152 kg in the snatch and 200 kg in the clean and jerk.