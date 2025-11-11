EN
    Islamic Solidarity Games: Kazakh weightlifter clinches 2 bronze medals

    17:13, 11 November 2025

    Ayanat Zhumagali of Kazakhstan claimed two bronze medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The athlete claimed two third-place finishes in the under-77 kg weight category.

    Zhumagali claimed bronze in the clean and jerk by lifting 128 kilograms and added another bronze for her total of 221 kilograms.

    In the snatch, she finished 5th, lifting 93 kilograms.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstani swimmer Aibat Myrzamuratov has won his third bronze medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

    Weightlifting Sport Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
