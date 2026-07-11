EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Kazakh weightlifter claims gold, sets world record at Youth World Championships

    13:30, 11 July 2026

    At the 2026 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Cali, Colombia, Kazakhstan's Nurzhan Zhumabay won gold in the 88 kg category, setting a world record in the clean and jerk, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh weightlifter claims gold, sets world record at Youth World Championships
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee

    In the up to 88 kg category, the Kazakh athlete totaled 348 kg, with a snatch of 155 kg and a clean and jerk of 193 kg.

    In addition to the gold medal, Zhumabay set a world record in the clean and jerk.

    Spain's Eric Guadamud took second place with a total of 344 kg (156+188), while Mexico's Jose Mantilla secured bronze with 335 kg (151+184).

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Anastassiya Rypakova jumped to silver at the Asian U20 Championships.

    Kazakhstan Sport Weightlifting Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All