Kazakh weightlifter breaks record at Asian Junior and Youth Championships
07:35, 9 July 2025
Denis Poluboyarinov of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the now-running Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
He broke the Asian record in his age group in the men’s 94 kg clean and jerk finals. He lifted a total of 376 kg (163 + 213).
Ruslan Rakhmatzhonov won silver with a total lift of 345kg (155+190). Bahrein’s John Murillo rounded out the top three with 334kg (154+180).
Earlier Yerassyl Saulebekov won gold at the 2025 Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in the Kazakh capital.