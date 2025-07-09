Kazakh weightlifter breaks record at Asian Junior and Youth Championships

He broke the Asian record in his age group in the men’s 94 kg clean and jerk finals. He lifted a total of 376 kg (163 + 213).

Ruslan Rakhmatzhonov won silver with a total lift of 345kg (155+190). Bahrein’s John Murillo rounded out the top three with 334kg (154+180).

Earlier Yerassyl Saulebekov won gold at the 2025 Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in the Kazakh capital.