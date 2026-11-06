Kazakh VP Karin holds talks with ICESCO chief on cultural heritage and cooperation

During the meeting, Karin highlighted the importance of the new Constitution, which establishes the development of human capital, education, science and innovation as strategic priorities for the country.

The Vice President conveyed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s gratitude to the ICESCO Director-General for supporting the international promotion of Al-Farabi’s legacy and for the decision to declare Turkistan the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2027.

In this regard, the two sides discussed preparations for joint cultural events in Turkistan, as well as projects aimed at the academic study and promotion of the legacy of Al-Farabi and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi.

The meeting also addressed the inclusion of ten new Kazakhstani nominations in ICESCO's Islamic World Heritage List, along with prospects for joint scientific and educational programs.

The Vice President outlined priority areas of cooperation with ICESCO within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. These include promoting the Head of State’s initiative to establish a Global Movement for Peace and advancing the documents adopted at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat.

The sides also discussed ICESCO’s participation in preparations for the 25th meeting of the Secretariat in 2027 and the 9th Congress in 2028.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Vice President Karin chaired the final meeting of the Abai State Prize Commission.