Vice President Karin chairs final meeting of Abai State Prize Commission

The Commission reviewed seven works in literature, music, theatre and visual arts that had advanced to the second round of the Abai State Prize competition.

During the meeting, Minister of Culture and Information Arman Kyrykbayev presented a report on the results of the public discussion of the worksю

Following the vote, the Commission failed to reach a consensus on the works nominated for the 2026 Abai State Prize in Literature and Arts.

The Commission also proposed reviewing ways to improve its operations, including revising the evaluation criteria for nominated works, enhancing expert support mechanisms and coordinating the selection procedures.

As a result, the Abai State Prize will not be awarded this year.

The Commission held its first meeting on June 10 to review 32 literary and artistic works.