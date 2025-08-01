EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan names new head of Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control

    21:43, 1 August 2025

    Kazakhstan has appointed Darkhan Aliakparov as the head of the Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan names new head of Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control
    Photo credit: Nuclear Energy Agency

    Aliakparov joined the atomic and energy supervision and control system in 2014. He took different positions within the territorial department in Astana from a chief specialist to a deputy head and head of department.

    After that, Aliakparov was the head of the department of monitoring, coordination of territorial divisions and work with addresses from individuals, legal entities of the Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control.

    In 2020, he was appointed as the deputy head of the Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control.

    Earlier, it was reported the Asian Development Bank (ADB) appointed Leah Gutierrez as the Director General for its Central and West Asia Department. 

    Appointments Appointments, dismissals Nuclear Energy Agency of Kazakhstan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All