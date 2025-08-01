Kazakhstan names new head of Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control

Aliakparov joined the atomic and energy supervision and control system in 2014. He took different positions within the territorial department in Astana from a chief specialist to a deputy head and head of department.

After that, Aliakparov was the head of the department of monitoring, coordination of territorial divisions and work with addresses from individuals, legal entities of the Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control.

In 2020, he was appointed as the deputy head of the Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control.

