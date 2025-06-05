Kazakh, Uzbek universities strengthen cooperation

Rector of the Institute Quvondiq Qodirov introduced the delegation to the Ajiniyaz Museum, which was established at the institute, and provided detailed information about the exhibits.

An official meeting was then held between the leadership of the two higher education institutions.

The sides emphasized the importance of raising cooperation in education, innovation, and scientific research to a new level.

Photo credit: UzA

The parties also outlined further steps for launching a joint educational program, enhancing the qualifications of professors and lecturers, student exchanges, shared use of academic resources and laboratories, publication of articles in international scientific journals, and the organization of academic conferences.

The meeting ended with signing an agreement to develop cooperation in abovementioned areas.

Berik Akhmetov expressed his gratitude to the institute’s staff for organizing the visit at a high level.

