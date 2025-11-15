Kazakh-Uzbek relations reached highest level of strategic partnership and alliance – Shavkat Mirziyoyev

“Today, our relations have reached the highest level of strategic partnership and alliance. They are based on strong trust, good neighborliness and sincere friendship between the fraternal peoples of our countries. The Supreme Interstate Council, which we established last year, has proven its relevance and effectiveness. Today, at the second meeting, we will discuss in detail new areas of cooperation and ways to unlock enormous untapped potential. We will adopt a number of decisions that will give a significant impetus to the expansion of our multifaceted partnership. Amid the current difficult conditions, close and proactive cooperation is particularly important for minimizing the negative impact of the economic situation on our countries and the entire region,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.