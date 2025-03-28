Kazakh, Uzbek leaders set to hold informal meeting in Almaty
15:20, 28 March 2025
Almaty is to host an informal meeting of the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on March 29, 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting set to take place on Saturday is to discuss prospects for further strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance as well as the regional agenda.
The presidents will also tour a number of facilities of Almaty as well as visit an exhibition dedicated to AI.
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Astana.