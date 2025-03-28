Kazakh, Uzbek leaders set to hold informal meeting in Almaty

The meeting set to take place on Saturday is to discuss prospects for further strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance as well as the regional agenda.

The presidents will also tour a number of facilities of Almaty as well as visit an exhibition dedicated to AI.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Astana.