Baiterek Holding provides KZT9trl tenge in funding to support Kazakh economy

The meeting focused on the outcomes of the Holding’s activity for 2025, as well as its transformation into an investment holding and the implementation of strategic economic priorities.

Karagoishin said the Baiterek Holding has provided a total of 9 trillion tenge in funding to support the economy, especially support for entrepreneurship, the agro-industrial complex, as well as housing construction, and mortgage lending.

In 2025, financial support measures covered nearly 25,000 projects nationwide, he added.

The Baiterek Holding’s chairman also spoke about the outcomes of the operations of guarantee funds, established under the Damu Fund to support SME projects, as well as major investment initiatives in manufacturing and infrastructure.

Additionally, Karagoishin unveiled the Investment Holding’s work model, providing for the formation of an “investment order,” support for major strategic projects, and development of FDI attraction mechanisms.

At present, the Holding has a pool of 1,500 investment projects worth around 87 trillion tenge in place.

Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to actively attract investments and expand real economy funding. The Head of State assigned the Holding the task of ensuring continuous realization of priority investment projects and attracting long-term capital into the economy.

