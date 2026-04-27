Kazakh universities to close nearly 700 educational programs

The ministry surveyed over 73,000 enterprises through the enbek.kz platform to assess workforce needs.

Data collected included information on specialists nearing retirement and younger professionals entering the labor market.

Analysis covered 8,500 programs, revealing that many are outdated and misaligned with current economic demands.

Students already enrolled will be allowed to complete their studies, but new admissions will cease.

Saysat Nurbek acknowledged that closing long-standing programs may be challenging for universities but emphasized that quality and relevance must take priority.

Earlier he said Kazakhstan is creating a network of supercomputers and artificial intelligence centers.