Kazakh, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral cooperation over phone

Minister Fidan extended congratulations to his colleague on the appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and wished him success in execution of his highly responsible duties. In turn, Minister Kosherbayev expressed gratitude to the Foreign Minister of the brotherly country for the congratulations and confirmed his commitment to comprehensively deepening the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

The foreign ministers discussed current issues and prospects of further development of the bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the high and highest levels.

The parties agreed to maintain an active dialogue in bilateral and multilateral formats and wished to each other successful conducting of the 12th OTS Summit in Azerbaijan.

