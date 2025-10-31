EN
    Kazakh triathletes bag two bronze medals in Aqaba

    22:09, 31 October 2025

    The Kazakhstan triathlon team secured two medals at the 2025 Asia Triathlon Junior and U23 Championships in Aqaba, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    In the U23 Men Program, Yegor Krupyakov claimed the bronze medal.

    Competing in the Junior Women category, Diana Yerzhanova also stood third on the podium.

    As previously reported, Kazakhstan secured a strong position at the 3rd Youth Asian Games in Bahrain, ranking third in the team medal standings. Kazakhstan’s medal tally includes 24 gold, 29 silver, and 40 bronze medals - a total of 93 medals.

